CoStar buys former SunTrust Mortgage building in South Richmond

CoStar, the global real estate marketplace company, took another step toward expanding its cooperate footprint in Richmond Monday, announcing the purchase of the former SunTrust Mortgage building in South Richmond.

CoStar Group Inc. spent $20 million on the five-story, 17,448-square-foot office space at 901 Semmes Avenue in Manchester. According to a release from CoStar, the acquisition will be visually connected across the James River to CoStar Group’s existing research, sales and technology center and its planned 750,000-square-foot new corporate campus, creating a sense of familiarity and cohesion for the employees who will occupy the space.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority once considered purchasing the building, but backed out less than a week after exercising its option to purchase the property.

CoStar Group’s Founder and CEO Andrew Florence says the company’s acquisition is a testament to the company’s long-term, investment in the community.

“This purchase further signifies our long-term commitment to growing in Richmond — a city and region with deep pools of talent and a community that encourages innovation,” Florence said in a news release. “We are very excited about our continued expansion in Richmond, creating rewarding new jobs and deepening our community engagement and involvement.”