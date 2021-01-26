CoStar buys its downtown office tower for $130 million; CEO says company plans to construct another office building on vacant land next door

CoStar Group Inc. bought its downtown Richmond global research headquarters building for $130 million and has plans to construct another tower on vacant land next door that it bought five months ago.
The Washington-based commercial real estate analytic and research firm, which moved into part of a nine-story building at 501 S. Fifth St. in late 2016 and early 2017, acquired the building in the last couple of days, Andrew C. Florance, CoStar’s founder, president and CEO, confirmed Monday.
The purchase adds to CoStar's real estate holdings along the riverfront. The company bought 3.89 acres at 600 Tredegar St. - the vacant land that is adjacent to its building and is in front of an entrance to Brown's Island - in August for $20 million.
Plans call for constructing another office building on the site of the vacant land and connect the two buildings to serve as a campus for CoStar, Florance said.
"We are very excited about the potential," Florance said. "It is a very special site and we want to makes sure that anything we do will be harmonious with the area and the river."
Now that CoStar owns the building, he said the company now can begin studying in earnest what its options are for the vacant site including how big the new structure would be and how many employees it would house.
It should take about a year to conduct the study, he said.
"It is too early to know at this point," Florance said. "We are looking at different ideas."
The key to the plan was buying the nine-story building, which was originally built for MeadWestvaco, now called WestRock after the packaging giant merged in 2015 with Richmond’s MeadWestvaco and Georgia’s RockTenn. WestRock downsized its space in the building and moved its corporate offices to Atlanta.
The WestRock and CoStar names are on the sides of the building.
CoStar took over the four upper floors of the building, which is next to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s office tower.
CoStar bought the building on 3.15 acres this month from Newton, Mass.-based Office Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants. It is a subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., which bought the building for $143.6 million in July 2013 from an entity controlled by Richmond-based petroleum additives firm NewMarket Corp.
The building was assessed in 2021 for $112.61 million, according to Richmond's online property records.
CoStar also bought the vacant land from the same NewMarket entity. That property is assessed $17.013 million, according to the online property records.
When CoStar moved into the building four years ago for its global research headquarters, it initially expected to employ about 730 people at the center.
But CoStar kept adding employees locally. It now has about 1,000 people working there, although most of them are currently working remotely because of the coronavirus pademic, Florance said. More people are being added through growth and acquisitions, noting that the publicly traded company likely will add 1,000 or 2,000 workers to its Richmond operations over the next couple of years.
"There's no question with the current trajectory we will need 500 to 1,000 employees a year for the next couple of years - and most will be in Richmond," he said.
Thus the reason, Florance said, for buying the office building and planning a new office tower. The new space would add more functions beyond research, including handling software development, customer service and analytics., as well as research functions.
The Richmond office is CoStar’s largest operation in one location among the 107 locations it has worldwide. It is bigger than the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Washington.
(804) 649-6379