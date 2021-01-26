CoStar buys its downtown office tower for $130 million; CEO says company plans to construct another office building on vacant land next door

CoStar Group Inc. bought its downtown Richmond global research headquarters building for $130 million and has plans to construct another tower on vacant land next door that it bought five months ago.

The Washington-based commercial real estate analytic and research firm, which moved into part of a nine-story building at 501 S. Fifth St. in late 2016 and early 2017, acquired the building in the last couple of days, Andrew C. Florance, CoStar’s founder, president and CEO, confirmed Monday.

The purchase adds to CoStar's real estate holdings along the riverfront. The company bought 3.89 acres at 600 Tredegar St. - the vacant land that is adjacent to its building and is in front of an entrance to Brown's Island - in August for $20 million.

Plans call for constructing another office building on the site of the vacant land and connect the two buildings to serve as a campus for CoStar, Florance said.

"We are very excited about the potential," Florance said. "It is a very special site and we want to makes sure that anything we do will be harmonious with the area and the river."