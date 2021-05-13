CoStar taking over Historic Tredegar space; architecture firm leasing space there now is looking for new offices

Leasing the Pattern Building means that Richmond-based 3North architectural firm will need to move out by the end of June, said Jay Hugo, the firm's founder and managing principal.

3North began leasing the entire building in late 2019 when the National Park Service’s Civil War Visitor Center moved out after nearly 20 years and relocated across the entrance plaza into the American Civil War Museum's Pavilion Building.

"We were not looking to move, and this has all happened remarkably quickly," Hugo said. "We are glad to be making way for CoStar’s continued downtown expansion. We are really doing it for the good of the cause – we’re confident that CoStar’s presence and ongoing investment will bring even more momentum for other exciting projects along the riverfront."

3North had signed a five-year lease for the space with NewMarket Corp., the Richmond-based petroleum additives firm that is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corp. and Ethyl Corp. NewMarket owns the site and has preserved the Tredegar Iron Works property over decades.

The architecture firm is in discussions about leasing another landmark Richmond location for its headquarters. "We look forward to sharing the details soon," Hugo said.