CoStar taking over Historic Tredegar space; architecture firm leasing space there now is looking for new offices

Commercial real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group Inc. is expanding its office space in downtown Richmond yet again.
The Washington-based firm, which has its global research headquarters here, has signed a lease for the entire historic Pattern Building at Historic Tredegar, the company announced.
The 13,500-square-foot building at 470 Tredegar St., located next to the American Civil War Museum, is about a block from CoStar’s research offices on the five upper floors of the nine-story building at 501 S. Fifth St.
CoStar bought that building, which is near the entrance to Brown’s Island and next to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s office tower, for $130 million in January. The CoStar and WestRock names are on the sides of that nine-story building.
It also purchased the vacant 3.89 acres adjacent to its building for $20 million in August and is considering constructing another tower there.
This latest lease deal comes two months after CoStar announced that it was renting 2½ floors in the east building of Riverfront Plaza. It is subleasing 51,470 square feet of space on the 10th and 11th floors and part of the ninth floor.
The company, which moved its research operations here in late 2016, said it plans to use the additional space in the Pattern Building to house its advanced client-facing technology to support more robust virtual meetings and presentations.
Leasing the Pattern Building means that Richmond-based 3North architectural firm will need to move out by the end of June, said Jay Hugo, the firm's founder and managing principal.
3North began leasing the entire building in late 2019 when the National Park Service’s Civil War Visitor Center moved out after nearly 20 years and relocated across the entrance plaza into the American Civil War Museum's Pavilion Building.
"We were not looking to move, and this has all happened remarkably quickly," Hugo said. "We are glad to be making way for CoStar’s continued downtown expansion. We are really doing it for the good of the cause – we’re confident that CoStar’s presence and ongoing investment will bring even more momentum for other exciting projects along the riverfront."
3North had signed a five-year lease for the space with NewMarket Corp., the Richmond-based petroleum additives firm that is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corp. and Ethyl Corp. NewMarket owns the site and has preserved the Tredegar Iron Works property over decades.
The architecture firm is in discussions about leasing another landmark Richmond location for its headquarters. "We look forward to sharing the details soon," Hugo said.
While the firm wasn't looking to move, Hugo said the timing was good as 3North has been expanding. It now has 32 employees and looking to fill several open positions. When3North moved there in 2019 from space it leased in the Manchester area of South Richmond, it had 23 employees.
"3North is growing and we’re looking forward to our next chapter," Hugo said. "Each time we’ve moved, we’ve been able to raise the bar on our space."
CoStar has said it needs more space as it continues to grow.
The company initially expected to employ about 730 people when CoStar moved its research operations here.
But CoStar kept adding employees locally. It now has about 1,000 people.
More people are being added through growth and acquisitions, and the publicly traded company expects it will add 1,000 to 2,000 more workers to its Richmond operations over the next couple of years, Andrew C. Florance, CoStar’s founder, president and CEO, said in January.
For instance, CoStar said it was taking over the office space in Riverfront Plaza to accommodate 200 more employees. CoStar is subleasing the space from from Owens & Minor Inc., which had leased it since 2017 for a client engagement center.
(804) 649-6379