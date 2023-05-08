Showers return Tuesday before a drier second half of the week
U.S. efforts to make sure products made by the forced labor of
China’s Uyghur minority are not sold here have hit results of Henrico County-based LL Flooring Holdings Inc., which reported a loss for the first quarter of the year.
The firm, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, said it requires vendors to follow strict guidelines on the source of materials they use, and added that they provide certifications of compliance periodically. LL also conducts audits of their records about where they get material and how it is shipped to them.
The company said U.S. Customs and Border Protection earlier this year added aluminum and polyvinyl chloride to a list of products for which the agency can request additional documentation under the federal
Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Some of LL’s flooring products are made with polyvinyl chloride, which is the world's third-most widely produced synthetic plastic polymer.
Customs’ documentation requirement caused shipment delays that added $2.4 million to the company’s first quarter costs, LL said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LL said it is working to ease the impact of Customs’ move by finding alternative products and looking at other countries for vendors and the materials they use.
But, it added “Despite our mitigation efforts, we believe that this issue could have further material impacts on sales and margins as we progress throughout the year.”
LL saw first quarter sales fall 13.8% from last year’s level to $240.7 million. That $2.4 million, on top of a 7.3 percentage-point drop in its gross margin – the different between what it cost to acquire the goods and services it sells, swung it into the red, with a loss of $10.6 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with last year's profit of $4 million.
Henrico County-based flooring retail giant Lumber Liquidators changed its name to LL Flooring. This is a photo at one of the company’s stores, at 8818 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
GREGORY J. GILLIGAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The company, which changed its name in 2021, said it still faces challenges establishing its new brand name, while high interest rates and inflation have depressed consumers' interest in home improvement projects.
LL also said customers during the first quarter redeemed $300,000 of vouchers issued through its 2018 $36 million settlement of lawsuits claiming damages from Chinese-made products containing formaldehyde.
During the quarter, customers redeemed an additional $300,000 of vouchers issued through its 2019, $30 million settlement of claims for damages related it a bamboo flooring product.
Uyghur activists and independent researchers have said China has sent at least a million Uyghurs to detention camps, with some alleging they’ve been forced to abandon their religion and language in some cases under torture. China has denied these charges and says it is trying to suppress extremism in its Xinjiang province.
