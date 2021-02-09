Custom training video producer relocating headquarters to South Richmond from Texas, adding 155 new jobs over the next three to five years

A producer of high-end education and training video content is relocating to South Richmond from Austin, Texas.
Vytal Studios plans to renovate a vacant 22,000-square-foot warehouse building on Semmes Avenue, just west of Cowardin Avenue, and turn it into its corporate offices, two virtual production studios, space for post-production functions, and a coworking space.
The $6.8 million building renovation project should start this month and take about six months to complete. The company is spending an additional $2.4 million for the high-end equipment needed for its production studio and for workspace furniture and other fixtures and equipment.
Vytal Studios expects to create 155 new jobs over the next three to five years in addition to the 20 positions it currently has in Texas and elsewhere.
It plans to hire about 25 to 30 people by the end of the year, said Matt Woolman, the company’s chief learning officer who already lived in the Richmond area when joining the company last month. He is heading the transition team here.
“Austin has become extremely competitive with large tech companies moving in and it is hard to find and hard to keep talent,” Woolman said.
But Richmond has the needed talent and it has a pipeline of future workers coming from Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University and Virginia State University, he said.
Besides, the company’s CEO, Jim Smith, who is from the western part of Virginia and graduated from Radford University, “sees Richmond as the next Austin,” Woolman said. “Richmond has had an unbelievable explosion of culture and growth and jobs.”
Smith said in a statement: “Access to talent and higher education institutions, a vibrant entrepreneurial culture, local and state governments that get it, and just a super cool vibe that reminds me of Austin 10 years ago. I feel we can be a ‘Vytal’ member of the community and drive growth that draws the extended reality industry as a whole to a home in Virginia.”
Virginia competed with Florida and North Carolina for the project, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said in a release Tuesday announcing the relocation.
“Central Virginia’s strong education system, talent pipeline, and quality of life have helped make our Commonwealth an epicenter of entrepreneurial activity and technology growth. We are thrilled to welcome Vytal Studios to the City of Richmond and thank this innovative company for bringing new jobs and opportunity to our capital city,” Northam said in a statement.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Richmond and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project. Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Richmond.
Established in 2018, Vytal Studios operates in three key areas — providing custom training videos that are immersive, engaging, experiential and enduring; providing universal content for individual professionals who are looking to learn new skills; and providing content and curriculum development for continuing education and professional certification programs.
“Our business model is such that it maintains a consistent employment base,” Woolman said. “Unlike a typical agency model in which the company might grow their staff as they get larger projects or shrink when they lose projects, we will maintain our employment base with an engine of content production.”
Vytal Studios uses a state-of-the-art LED video wall production system to create custom learning and development content. It can, for instance, create any environment or simulation its clients desire to resemble a learner’s work experience and maximize training effectiveness.
Leonard Sledge, the city’s economic development director, said Vytal Studios’ relocation to Richmond is a great opportunity to grow the extended reality — the use of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies — cluster in the city.
“It will give Richmonders the opportunity to gain skill set in extended reality through the company,” Sledge said.
Vytal Studios is locating its operations at 1802 Semmes Ave. in part of what had been a 13-acre vacant warehouse complex in South Richmond.
Most of the metal-clad buildings were torn down to make way for dozens of town homes, which are now under construction. The city granted developers a special-use permit for the project two years ago.
The front part of the L-shaped building that Vytal Studios is renovating has a metal-clad roof. The company will use that space for two side-by-side virtual production studios totaling about 7,500 square feet.
The two-story back part of the building will hold the company’s post-production area and its offices as well as a coworking space for working professionals to use.
“The building is surprisingly in good shape,” Woolman said.
