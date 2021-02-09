Custom training video producer relocating headquarters to South Richmond from Texas, adding 155 new jobs over the next three to five years

A producer of high-end education and training video content is relocating to South Richmond from Austin, Texas.

Vytal Studios plans to renovate a vacant 22,000-square-foot warehouse building on Semmes Avenue, just west of Cowardin Avenue, and turn it into its corporate offices, two virtual production studios, space for post-production functions, and a coworking space.

The $6.8 million building renovation project should start this month and take about six months to complete. The company is spending an additional $2.4 million for the high-end equipment needed for its production studio and for workspace furniture and other fixtures and equipment.

Vytal Studios expects to create 155 new jobs over the next three to five years in addition to the 20 positions it currently has in Texas and elsewhere.

It plans to hire about 25 to 30 people by the end of the year, said Matt Woolman, the company’s chief learning officer who already lived in the Richmond area when joining the company last month. He is heading the transition team here.

“Austin has become extremely competitive with large tech companies moving in and it is hard to find and hard to keep talent,” Woolman said.