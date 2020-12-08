Customers wait in long lines to buy fried chicken, potato wedges and breakfast pizza at newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall

Margaret Norman was on a mission Tuesday morning - to get Ukrop’s fried chicken.
The Richmond woman has craved the fried chicken ever since the Ukrop family sold its grocery store business a decade ago.
She was able to buy some Tuesday at the newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall at at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue in Henrico County.
"I have lived in Richmond all of my life and Ukrop's is such a staple to the area. It is comfort food," she said.
"It is exciting to see that it will have its own little entity and you can come in an get all those food items that Ukrop's is known for," said Norman, who was the second person in line to enter the new food shop where she picked up an order of 12-piece chicken and a container of macaroni and cheese.
Rickie Hopkins, who was the first person in line, got the fried chicken and potato wedges.
"When I was much younger, my wife and I lived off Ukrop's meals, so we are elated that this is opening up," the Chesterfield County resident said. "I am looking forward to it. The food is delicious."
More than 70 people were standing in line when the Ukrop’s Market Hall opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The long lines continued for hours.
Most of those standing in line were there to buy the fried chicken, potato wedges or breakfast pizza. The wait time for those items was an hour or more - and much of it was spent standing outside on a cold sunny day.
Melanie Johnson said the wait was worth it.
"I just love it," she said about the fried chicken and potato wedges. "I was so sad when [Ukrop's grocery stores] left years ago. I was so happy to hear this [Ukrop’s Market Hall] was opening. I got up this morning and said 'I'm going to get dinner for tonight at Ukrop's.' I told my son and he was so excited about the potato wedges."
Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, the company created after the family's grocery stores were sold to make bakery items and prepared foods for other grocery chains, decided to open the food market to sell much of its full lineup of bakery goods and prepared foods and to provide an outlet for its growing catering business. The company bought and renovated the former Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village campus sanctuary building for the market.
Robert S. “Bobby” Ukrop, chairman and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, said he was grateful - and a tad surprised - by the long lines of people standing to get fried chicken, potato wedges and breakfast pizza. Those items have been the top requests that his company has received from customers since the stores were sold to Martin's Food Markets, he said.
"Anytime you open something new, you have people who like to come because they like to be part of something new and so they could say they were there," Ukrop said.
But this opening was different, he said.
"I guess I am surprised that people are willing to wait more than an hour to get their fried chicken," Ukrop said. "That has really been amazing to me. I guess there has been pent up demand for our fried chicken."
Hunter Stone and his wife Kate waited more than an hour to buy a whole breakfast pizza.
"I was pretty pumped to hear it was back," said Hunter Stone, who grew up in Midlothian and now lives with his wife in the Lakeside area of Henrico.
He has made a breakfast pizza at home but admits it just is not the same as Ukrop's.
"He used to make it for me and he used to say his inspiration was the Ukrop's breakfast pizza," said Kate Stone, who is from Northern Virginia. "Now I want to try the real thing."
For Kristina Larson, the breakfast pizza brings back fond memories after she moved here about 12 years ago from the Washington, D.C. area.
"I used to get the breakfast pizza quite a bit and it was a big deal where I used to work," Larson said. "Getting it is a warm and fuzzy nostalgia thing for me."
Ukrop’s Market Hall is selling much more than just fried chicken, potato wedges and breakfast pizza.
Much of the company’s full lineup of bakery goods — from its White House rolls and chocolate bar cakes to its popular rainbow cookies — as well as its prepared entrees, side dishes and deli salads are available at the Ukrop’s Market Hall.
The food market also is making onsite Slidinis - it is a panini-like sandwich that is grilled using White House Rolls - custom salads, pizzas and other hot food items such as macaroni and cheese.
There is limited seating area on the main floor, in a balcony area and on the outdoor patio.
The opening of Ukrop’s Market Hall also marks the fourth generation of the family to work in the food business. Joseph and Jacquelin Ukrop - the parents of Bobby Ukrop and his brother James E. Ukrop - opened the family's first grocery store on Hull Street in South Richmond in 1937.
Scott Aronson, the company's president and a son-in-law to Bobby Ukrop, has his son Jack and daughter Jayne working there. Rob Ukrop, the oldest child of Bobby Ukrop, has his stepson Peyton Garst working at the food shop.
