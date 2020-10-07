Danish manufacturer opens first U.S. plant in Henrico

A Danish-based manufacturer of bolts for the food and beverage, wind power and heat exchange industries has opened its first U.S. manufacturing plant in eastern Henrico County.
Rose Holm is investing $1.35 million to establish the plant in the Eastport Business Center off South Laburnum Avenue and Charles City Road near Richmond International Airport, Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Wednesday morning. Virginia successfully competed with Indiana for the project.
The company started production at the 25,000-square-foot facility in late August, said Matthew Barnes, the factory manager.
The plant's location is in close proximity to a major customer of Rose Holm. The facility also will enable the company to further its wind energy efforts in the U.S.
The local factory makes bolts that are used in heat exchange industries. Rose Holm supplies those bolts to a variety of businesses including Alfa Laval Inc., a manufacturer of heat transfer and fluid handling systems that has its plant on International Trade Drive near Interstate 64.
The Rose Holm plant also will be making two different types of bolts that are used as components in the wind energy industry. One product is used as a bolt for the anchor cage of a wind turbine foundation. Another product, called a stud, holds the blades of the wind turbines.
The privately-owned Rose Holm is doing market research on potential wind energy clients and upcoming wind turbine projects in the U.S. so the company can provide a pricing quotes, Barnes said. The expectation is that the company would begin supplying products for those wind projects within six to 12 months, he said.
"Rose Holm aims to play a significant role as a key component supplier in offshore wind energy generation, and the impressive access to a strong and diverse workforce also made Virginia shine as an excellent place to launch our U.S. operations and service our customers in the wind and plate heat exchanger industries,” Barnes said.
“Our Clean Energy Virginia initiative is driving new investment and new jobs in renewable energy, and now it is bringing a new manufacturing facility to Henrico County. We look forward to a strong partnership with Rose Holm as we work to make Virginia a hub for the East Coast offshore wind supply chain and service industries,” Northam said in a statement.
Anthony J. Romanello, executive director of the Henrico County Economic Development Authority, said Rose Holm's operations here provide a strong foothold in the country and the region.
"We're pretty excited about this. Anytime we can bring in a business from outside of the U.S. is a win," he said.
The project is expected to create 10 new jobs. The plant now has two employees and is expected to hire another worker by the end of the year, Barnes said. Each year for the next couple of years, the factory will hire between one and three new workers.
The manufacturing process is almost fully automated, Barnes said.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.
(804) 649-6379