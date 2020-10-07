Danish manufacturer opens first U.S. plant in Henrico

The privately-owned Rose Holm is doing market research on potential wind energy clients and upcoming wind turbine projects in the U.S. so the company can provide a pricing quotes, Barnes said. The expectation is that the company would begin supplying products for those wind projects within six to 12 months, he said.

"Rose Holm aims to play a significant role as a key component supplier in offshore wind energy generation, and the impressive access to a strong and diverse workforce also made Virginia shine as an excellent place to launch our U.S. operations and service our customers in the wind and plate heat exchanger industries,” Barnes said.

“Our Clean Energy Virginia initiative is driving new investment and new jobs in renewable energy, and now it is bringing a new manufacturing facility to Henrico County. We look forward to a strong partnership with Rose Holm as we work to make Virginia a hub for the East Coast offshore wind supply chain and service industries,” Northam said in a statement.

Anthony J. Romanello, executive director of the Henrico County Economic Development Authority, said Rose Holm's operations here provide a strong foothold in the country and the region.

"We're pretty excited about this. Anytime we can bring in a business from outside of the U.S. is a win," he said.