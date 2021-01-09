Deadline approaching to make nominations in the Top Workplaces program

The deadline of Jan. 29 is nearing to nominate an employer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s eighth annual Top Workplaces program.
Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees. There is no charge to participate in the program.
Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.
The Times-Dispatch has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.
Energage will survey companies by sending a 24-question confidential survey to employees of companies that agree to participate in the program. Energage then determines who makes the Top Workplaces list based on those surveys.
The Times-Dispatch will honor the Top Workplaces companies at an awards program in the spring. The employers also will be recognized in a Top Workplaces special section.
Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).
Eighty companies in the Richmond region were recognized in 2020 as Top Workplaces.
As part of the 2020 program, four companies were in the mega category, eight businesses were in the large category, 28 were in the midsize category, and 40 were in the small category.
Eleven of the 80 businesses have been on the Top Workplaces list each year for seven years, while two employers have been on the list for six consecutive years, four businesses for five straight years, seven companies for four consecutive years, 10 workplaces for three straight years and 12 for two years.