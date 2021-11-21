Deadline extended to nominate companies for Top Workplaces program

The deadline to nominate a company to be included in the region’s Top Workplaces program has been extended.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has set Jan. 14 as the deadline to give people another chance to nominate their favorite employer for the newspaper’s ninth annual Top Workplaces program.

There is no charge to participate in the program.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.

Eighty-one companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In May, the coveted top rankings of first-, second- and third-place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — went to 12 businesses.

In the 2021 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the eighth consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all eight years in any category.