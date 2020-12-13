Deadline has been extended to nominate companies for 2021 Top Workplaces program

The deadline to nominate a company to be included in the region’s Top Workplaces program has been extended.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has set Jan. 29 as the deadline to give people another chance to nominate their favorite employer for the newspaper’s eighth annual Top Workplaces program.

There is no charge to participate in the program.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.

Eighty companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces. In early October, the top rankings of first, second and third place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — were revealed to 12 of those businesses.

In the 2020 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the seventh consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all seven years in any category.