Deadline is Dec. 11 to nominate companies for 2021 Top Workplaces program

The deadline is Friday, Dec. 11, to nominate companies to be considered as the best places to work in the Richmond region.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees to be considered for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s eighth annual Top Workplaces program. There is no charge to participate.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.

Eighty companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses.