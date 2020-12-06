Deadline is Dec. 11 to nominate companies for 2021 Top Workplaces program

The deadline is Friday, Dec. 11, to nominate companies to be considered as the best places to work in the Richmond region.
Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.
Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees to be considered for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s eighth annual Top Workplaces program. There is no charge to participate.
The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.
Eighty companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses.
In the 2020 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the seventh consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all seven years in any category. Real estate firm Long & Foster was the top-ranked company in the large category for a second consecutive year; wholesale beer distributor Premium of Virginia Richmond was the top business in the midsize category; and electronic vendor payment process provider Paymerang ranked first for the small category.