Deadline is near to nominate businesses for 2022 Top Workplaces program

The deadline is approaching to nominate companies to be considered as the best places to work in the Richmond region.

The deadline is Nov. 19.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees to be considered for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s ninth annual Top Workplaces program. There is no charge to participate.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback. The research firm has conducted these types of surveys in 59 markets across the country, surveying more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

Eighty-one companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses.

In May, the coveted top rankings of first-, second- and third-place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — went to 12 businesses.