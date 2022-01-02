Deadline is nearing for Top Workplaces nominations

The deadline is nearing to nominate an employer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s ninth annual Top Workplaces program.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees. There is no fee to participate.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

The deadline is Jan. 14.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is searching to find the best places to work in the region for its annual Top Workplaces program.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.

The firm has conducted these types of surveys in 59 U.S. markets, surveying more than 2 million employees at over 8,000 organizations in the past year.

Eighty-one companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In May, the coveted top rankings of first-, second- and third-place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — went to 12 businesses.