Deadline nearing to nominate businesses for 2022 Top Workplaces program

The deadline is approaching to nominate companies to be considered as the best places to work in the Richmond region.

The deadline is Nov. 19.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees to be considered for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s ninth annual Top Workplaces program. There is no charge to participate.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback. The research firm has conducted these types of surveys in 59 markets across the country.

Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).

Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey.