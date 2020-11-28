Deadline nearing to nominate companies for 2021 Top Workplaces program

The deadline is approaching to nominate companies to be considered as the best places to work in the Richmond region.

The deadline is Dec. 11.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367.

Anyone can nominate an employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — as long as the business has at least 35 employees to be considered for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s eighth annual Top Workplaces program. There is no charge to participate.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback. The research firm has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country.

Eighty companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In early October, the coveted top rankings of first, second and third place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — were revealed to 12 of those businesses.

In the 2020 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the seventh consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all seven years in any category.