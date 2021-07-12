Deal nixed to sell Dominion Energy's Questar Pipelines; company still plans to sell business to an alternate buyer

Dominion Energy Inc. won't be selling its Questar Pipelines business in the Wyoming-Utah border to a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Richmond-based Dominion Energy and Berkshire Hathaway Energy have agreed to terminate the planned sale of the Questar Pipelines business because of uncertainty in receiving regulatory approval, the companies announced Monday.
"The decision is a result of ongoing uncertainty associated with achieving clearance from the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976," according to the statement.
Terminating the sale, which was effective Friday, was a potential outcome provided for under the deal to sell Questar Pipelines, the companies said.
Dominion Energy said it is looking to sell Questar Pipelines to an alternate buyer by the end of 2021.
The Questar Pipelines business was among the natural gas assets that Dominion agreed to sell to Berkshire Hathaway Energy in November. It sold substantially all of its gas transmission and storage business in that deal valued at $8 billion - $2.7 billion in cash and the transfer of about $5.3 billion of related debt.
The sale of the company's interests in the Questar Pipelines, also to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, was expected to be completed in 2021 following regulatory clearance approval. Dominion had received a cash payment of about $1.3 billion in anticipation of the sale, and was to transfer about $430 million of related debt to Berkshire Hathaway Energy upon close of the transaction.
Dominion Energy said it plans to take out a 364-day term loan to repay the $1.3 billion transaction deposit made by Berkshire Hathaway Energy. That loan is expected to be repaid by the end of 2021 with proceeds from the sale of Questar Pipelines to an alternative buyer, Dominion Energy said.
Questar owns and operates 1,888 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-regulated natural gas transmission and storage assets in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.
In late 2016, a Dominion unit bought Questar Pipeline in a deal valued at $1.725 billion including $823 million in cash and assumption of $435 million in debt.
