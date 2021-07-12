Deal nixed to sell Dominion Energy's Questar Pipelines; company still plans to sell business to an alternate buyer

Dominion Energy Inc. won't be selling its Questar Pipelines business in the Wyoming-Utah border to a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Richmond-based Dominion Energy and Berkshire Hathaway Energy have agreed to terminate the planned sale of the Questar Pipelines business because of uncertainty in receiving regulatory approval, the companies announced Monday.

"The decision is a result of ongoing uncertainty associated with achieving clearance from the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976," according to the statement.

Terminating the sale, which was effective Friday, was a potential outcome provided for under the deal to sell Questar Pipelines, the companies said.

Dominion Energy said it is looking to sell Questar Pipelines to an alternate buyer by the end of 2021.

The Questar Pipelines business was among the natural gas assets that Dominion agreed to sell to Berkshire Hathaway Energy in November. It sold substantially all of its gas transmission and storage business in that deal valued at $8 billion - $2.7 billion in cash and the transfer of about $5.3 billion of related debt.