Demand for COVID-19 tests spikes as delta variant spreads

Drugstores, urgent care medical centers and one local laboratory are seeing a spike in the number of people who are getting tested or want at-home testing kits for the coronavirus because of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Genetworx, a Henrico County-based laboratory company that rapidly grew and added hundreds of jobs last year as it analyzed COVID-19 tests from around the country, is ramping up testing operations again.

“The last six weeks, we have seen a pretty significant spike” in demand for tests, said Steve Crossley, head of operations and strategy at Genetworx.

The number of tests has increased by about 75% from a low point in the spring and early summer, Crossley said.

“It really peaked in the December, January and February period,” Crossley said. “As it progressed through last spring and early summer it started to slow down.”

As the pandemic appeared to be waning in the spring and early summer, Genetworx started cutting back on its COVID-19 testing. The demand fell as vaccination efforts picked up.