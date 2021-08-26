Demand for COVID-19 tests spikes as delta variant spreads

Drugstores, urgent care medical centers and one local laboratory are seeing a spike in the number of people who are getting tested or want at-home testing kits for the coronavirus because of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant.
Genetworx, a Henrico County-based laboratory company that rapidly grew and added hundreds of jobs last year as it analyzed COVID-19 tests from around the country, is ramping up testing operations again.
“The last six weeks, we have seen a pretty significant spike” in demand for tests, said Steve Crossley, head of operations and strategy at Genetworx.
The number of tests has increased by about 75% from a low point in the spring and early summer, Crossley said.
“It really peaked in the December, January and February period,” Crossley said. “As it progressed through last spring and early summer it started to slow down.”
As the pandemic appeared to be waning in the spring and early summer, Genetworx started cutting back on its COVID-19 testing. The demand fell as vaccination efforts picked up.
In June, the company notified state and local officials that it was cutting about 61 jobs from its operations as the demand for COVID-19 tests waned. At the time, the company said the job cuts would happen between June 18 and Aug. 11.
This week, however, Crossley said the company is adding back some of those jobs. He declined to provide a specific number.
Genetworx has performed about 7 million COVID-19 tests since early 2020 for customers including senior communities and universities.
Crossley said it is hard to predict how long the spike in demand will last.
“That is the million-dollar question,” he said about the virus. “It is so difficult to predict, and I am not sure anybody can predict how long it will last.”
The delta variant may not be the only reason for the increase in testing. Other reasons could include students and teachers heading back to school and employers and local and state governments mandating regular testing in lieu of getting vaccinated.
Still, demand for COVID-19 testing at drugstores and urgent care centers has risen sharply in recent weeks.
Patient First, the Henrico-based regional chain of urgent and primary care medical centers, has seen “a significant increase in the number of patients at all nine of our Richmond-area medical centers, resulting in longer than normal visit times,” spokesperson Taylor Robertson said.
“Our physicians and support staff continue to see a mix of routine injuries and illnesses, including many patients presenting with upper respiratory and COVID-like symptoms, and seeking COVID-19 testing,” Robertson said.
Despite the increase, Robertson said the urgent care centers remain open on a non-appointment basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day including weekends.
Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS also reported seeing an increase in testing demand recently and for over-the-counter at-home test kits.
“I don’t have specific geographies available but I can tell you we continue to see increased demand for COVID-19 testing across the country,” said Phil Caruso, a spokesperson for Walgreens.
“Overall we are able to meet demand across our testing locations by offering a combination of PCR, point-of-care and at-home testing options,” he said. “We may experience intermittent delays in supply in some locations and are working with all of our testing partners to meet patient demand.”
Customers at CVS can schedule an appointment for either a rapid COVID-19 test, with results available within hours, or a COVID-19 test at the pharmacy drive-thru windows or over-the-counter and by at-home tests bought at the stores.
“We are experiencing high demand for over-the-counter testing products and are working with our suppliers to meet that demand. In the event that any of our stores experience a temporary shortage, we will re-supply them as quickly as possible,” spokesperson Amy Thibault said.
