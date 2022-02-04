Democratizing wine investments: Richmond startup offers a platform for investing in fine wines and spirits

Many people enjoy drinking fine wine and spirits, but few really have the opportunity to invest in those valued products as an asset that could earn them money.
One Richmond-area startup company is trying to change that.
Vint, founded by University of Virginia graduates Nick King and Patrick Sanders, has seen success in its first year as an investment platform that enables anyone - even non-accredited investors - to buy ownership shares in high-value wine collections, along with some spirits.
Since the spring of 2021, the company has completed selling shares in 14 different wine collections. Two other collections were open for investments last week.
One of its most recent offerings - and its largest so far - was a $187,000 offering in a rare Japanese whiskey collection that sold out in under five days.
"I can confidently say we are the most transparent and efficient SEC-approved way for people to invest in this asset class," King said.
Historically, fine wines have earned financial returns of about 8.5% per year, King said. Yet the market for investing in wine and spirits traditionally has been "opaque, inefficient, and exclusive," he said.
"The old way you might invest in wine was to send some guy $25,000 and then a few weeks later they might send you a list of wines," King said. "We thought that wasn't transparent or efficient."
One of Vint's goals is to make wine investing open to typical investors through a far more accessible process.
"We're the only platform where you can view the data and you can view our thesis. It is all very transparent, and we believe it is important to know what you are investing in before you make that investment," King said.
"We are taking a completely new approach to solve challenges in a massive, $400 billion a year-plus industry,” King said. "We are going to try to change this industry for the better."
King grew up in Midlothian and studied economics at the University of Virginia. He then worked at the investment firm TSW, formerly called Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, where he developed an interest in alternative assets such as wine, art and collectibles.
King and Sanders have known each other since they were rival soccer players at different middle schools in the Richmond area. They developed a friendship while at UVA, where Sanders studied math and computer science.
They teamed up to create Vint not long after graduating from UVA in 2019. Sanders led the design of the company's online platform, where potential investors can sign up for an account and get information on the company's various wine or spirits offerings.
“Patrick has a very complementary skill set to mine," King said. "I am not technical and he does everything technical. I think it is a rare combination having have people who are complementary but share a strong sense of trust in what the other is doing.”
The startup company spent eight months working to get approvals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer shares in wine and spirits collections. The company also set up a four-member committee of wine experts to advise it on investments.
"We have some of the best wine experts in the world," King said.
***
The company offered in May 2021 its first investment in a collection of wines from California's Napa Valley, which sold 1,000 shares for a total of $46,000 in less than an hour.
The company followed that with more than a dozen other collections offered on its site at share prices between $10 and $100 and valuations ranging from $64.000 to $187,000. The number of shares sold for each collection has ranged from 1,000 to 6,000.
The company's goal is to hang onto those collections of wines and spirits as the value increases, then sell them at a profit and at a return to the investors, which could be anywhere from three to seven years. The company uses professional storage facilities in the United Kingdom, Washington, D.C. and California to store the collections.
The wine and spirits for which the company offers investments are typically high-value, small-production, rare products - not the types of wines you might just pick up at your local grocery store.
"One of the of things we really focus on at Vint is accessibility to top-tier wines that you normally would not as an individual have access to as an investor," said Billy Galanko, the head of wine for Vint and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University's Brandcenter, who oversees wine acquisition, inventory management, and sales for the company.
"We are looking for blue-chip wines, the top-tier of the market," he said.
Some of the bottles in the collections are valued at several thousand dollars a bottle, for instance, or even as much as $30,000 per bottle.
"The other piece we look at does have to do with market trends," Galanko said. "Over time the wine market is kind of cyclical. Some regions come in and out of fashion. Others take time to develop, so there are certain markets that are emerging or taking the next step and becoming almost quasi-blue-chips. So we want to be able to source a range of these wines and have the best of the best, but we also want to have our finger on the pulse of what is up-and-coming to allow investors to get a diverse basket of wines."
***
One of the investors in Vint collections is Paul Nolde, a managing director for investment group Riverflow Growth Fund in Richmond.
"What makes it interesting to me is you have an asset class that traditionally has been limited it high net-worth investors," Nolde said. "They have democratized that access, which I think is part of a trend of continued democratized investing."
"As somebody who enjoys good wine and good spirits, even though I will never taste these collections, it is good to invest in them at a share price that is affordable and reasonable," Nolde said.
Another investor is Alok Upadhyaya, a logistics and procurement professional in Richmond who said he found out about Vint while doing internet research on alternative investments.
"I was looking to hedge against the stock market's potential downturn," Upadhyaya said, adding that he has dedicated around 10% of his investment portfolio to alternative investment classes such as wines, along with investments in startup businesses.
"I believe in their mission statement in terms of making wine investing accessible to anyone," he said. "You don't necessarily have to be a wealthy person to be able to invest in wine."
In November, Vint raised money from investors not for wine collections, but to support the company itself.
The company completed a $1.7 million pre-seed round from several investment groups, which it has used to increase its staff, which is now at eight people including technology and marketing staff, not including the part-time wine advisory committee.
In Richmond, the company is using shared office space at Startup Virginia, a nonprofit business incubator in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom.
***
Vint's most recent offering was for an Italian wine collection that opened for investments on Feb. 2 at a value of $154,500. A total of 3,090 shares were offered for that collection with about 1,980 left available as of late Thursday.
The new collection consists of wines from the Piemonte, or Piedmont, area of Italy.
On Jan. 18, the company hosted a wine tasting of those types of wines for potential investors at Leek & Thistle wine bar and restaurant in Richmond. Robert Jones, a master sommelier in Richmond who works for the wine importing and distribution company Kysela Père et Fils Ltd, was the wine educator at the event.
"I think that [Vint] is unique," said Jones, who has been a master sommelier, in the top tier of wine experts, since 2001. "No one has done this before to my knowledge."
Investments in wines are always speculative, Jones said. However, Vint is being highly selective, he said.
"The items they have picked [for collections] are all wines that have historically performed well and appreciated in value," Jones said. "What they are doing is assembling lots of these very small production items that have historically performed very well both monetarily and through tastings. Because there is a limited quantity, there is desire for it."
Vint makes money by taking a sourcing fee from each collection, while also investing itself between 0.5% and 10% of each offering.
"One of the end goals for us is secondary trading," Sanders said.
The company wants to build its own secondary market that would enable investors to trade their shares. The company also is developing a partnership with AltoIRA, a platform that enables people to invest retirement money into alternative assets.
Both King and Sanders describe themselves as "aspiring" wine connoisseurs.
“My appreciation grows every day for wine," said King, who also believes that having a outsider's view is a strength because he doesn't bring any personal bias into decision-making about investments.
"I leave it to the wine experts on our team to provide that context,” he said. “I don’t think you want someone who is highly biased or highly passionate picking your investment assets for you. An example would be: Let’s say I love California Cabernets, but then every collection on Vint might end up being California Cabernet. That would not be prudent. Our wine team has a good dynamic. There is a lot of back and forth. They have great discussions about what assets to include in the collections.”
(804) 775-8123