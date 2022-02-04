Democratizing wine investments: Richmond startup offers a platform for investing in fine wines and spirits

The wine and spirits for which the company offers investments are typically high-value, small-production, rare products - not the types of wines you might just pick up at your local grocery store.

"One of the of things we really focus on at Vint is accessibility to top-tier wines that you normally would not as an individual have access to as an investor," said Billy Galanko, the head of wine for Vint and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University's Brandcenter, who oversees wine acquisition, inventory management, and sales for the company.

"We are looking for blue-chip wines, the top-tier of the market," he said.

Some of the bottles in the collections are valued at several thousand dollars a bottle, for instance, or even as much as $30,000 per bottle.