Despite the pandemic, Black Friday still lures shoppers, but crowds appeared smaller this year

"I mean, I try to make it normal, even though we're living in a crazy year," Dossantos said.

Shopping on Black Friday isn't a tradition for her, and Dossantos usually only comes out when she needs something. She said she tends to shop online.

Historically, shoppers across the nation flock to big box retailers such as Walmart and Target looking for those doorbuster deals. Both chains, as well as most retailers, were closed Thursday — it marked the first time Walmart had closed on that day since the 1980s.

Kaitlyn Schnieder and Josie Southern's first stop of the day was at the Walmart in Short Pump. As they made their way to their cars, they said they weren't nervous about shopping, acknowledging they could get the virus anywhere.

Friends Dominique Greene of Chesterfield and Kelle Harrison of Henrico County left the Walmart with a loaded cart. Harrison said she shops every year on Black Friday whether she needs something or not, but tries to get Christmas items at a lower price.

Greene picked up a TV stand and an organizer. The stand was the day's big bargain, he said, paying $79 instead of $179.