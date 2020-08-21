Developer pays $4.025 million for land in Chesterfield with plans to build 230 apartments

A developer has bought 13 acres on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County with plans to build 230 apartments.

Waverton Development Inc. bought the land at 6767 Iron Bridge Road for $4.025 million, according to Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC, which represented the seller in the deal. The sale was completed Thursday.

Construction is underway for the apartment complex, a clubhouse and a pool. The first residents are expected to move in during the second quarter of 2021, Commonwealth Commercial Partners said.

Portsmouth-based Waverton Development is familiar with the area. The company developed several years ago the Meridian at Watermark, a 300-unit apartment community that is essentially across Iron Bridge Road from the planned new apartments.

Officials at Waverton could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

Surrounding the new apartment complex at 6767 Iron Bridge Road are 58 acres that will be the site of a 207-unit townhome community to be built by Ryan Homes.

And in front of the apartment complex along Iron Bridge Road is a 4.5-acre commercial outparcel that is available.

Sam Worley, Ryan Fanelli and Craige Pelouze of Commonwealth Commercial represented Austin Woods Development Co. in the land sale. Financing for the apartment development was obtained through Virginia Housing Development Authority.