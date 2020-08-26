Dodson acquires Florida property management firm, marking first deal outside Virginia

Richmond-based Dodson Companies has acquired a Florida association management company.

The acquisition marks the first deal outside Virginia for Dodson, which manages commercial space and rental properties in Virginia.

Dodson Association Management, the homeowner and condominium management division of Dodson Companies, acquired Polaris Property Management of Sarasota, Fla., the company said in a release Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the deal, Dodson Association Management will manage 13 homeowner and condominium communities in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. There are about 850 homes in those communities, a tally that includes both houses and condominiums.

Tim Wehner, vice president of Dodson Association Management, said in an interview that the company had always planned to try to expand outside Virginia and into the Southeastern U.S.

“We found the opportunity in that specific market,” Wehner said of the Polaris acquisition. “It was a very well-run company.”

Dodson will be managing the homeowner associations in those 13 communities, Wehner said. That includes helping to write budgets and manage elections for HOA boards.