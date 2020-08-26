Dodson acquires Florida property management firm, marking first deal outside Virginia

Richmond-based Dodson Companies has acquired a Florida association management company.
The acquisition marks the first deal outside Virginia for Dodson, which manages commercial space and rental properties in Virginia.
Dodson Association Management, the homeowner and condominium management division of Dodson Companies, acquired Polaris Property Management of Sarasota, Fla., the company said in a release Wednesday.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Under the deal, Dodson Association Management will manage 13 homeowner and condominium communities in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. There are about 850 homes in those communities, a tally that includes both houses and condominiums.
Tim Wehner, vice president of Dodson Association Management, said in an interview that the company had always planned to try to expand outside Virginia and into the Southeastern U.S.
“We found the opportunity in that specific market,” Wehner said of the Polaris acquisition. “It was a very well-run company.”
Dodson will be managing the homeowner associations in those 13 communities, Wehner said. That includes helping to write budgets and manage elections for HOA boards.
“We try to help them be a high-functioning board of directors for the community,” Wehner said.
Dodson, founded in 2007, currently manages 4,300 single-family rental homes and apartments in Central and Northern Virginia as well as 1.7 million square feet of commercial space in the Richmond area, the company said. The Dodson Association Management division oversees homeowner associations that have about 2,900 units.
The Polaris transaction marks the company’s eighth acquisition, the company said. Previous deals included the acquisitions of property management firms in the Fredericksburg and Richmond areas.
Jim and Ursula Faix, who founded Polaris, will leave the company after 60 days, according to Dodson.
“Finding the right partner to carry on our family business was important,” Jim Faix said in a prepared statement.
“In Dodson Association Management, we are able to transition our business to a team that can raise the bar, add technology and trained professionals, and ensure our homeowners continue to receive top-level service.”
