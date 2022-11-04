Dominion earnings jump in 3rd quarter

Despite a 73% surge in the cost of fuel and other energy purchases, Dominion Energy’s profits jumped 19% from last year’s level for the three months from July to September, a time in which electric use soars.
At the same time, the energy giant, parent of Virginia’s largest electric monopoly, said it is starting a “top to bottom” business review.
It said the review would stress its efforts to reduce carbon emissions while continuing to anchor its business on being a state-regulated utility.
“Maybe it's a little unorthodox," Bob Blue, Dominion’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts.
"Our goal with this is to land on an outcome that provides predictability and quality,” he said, adding that the company wanted to listen to what investors had to say about why Dominion stock doesn't perform as well as that of other energy companies.
Blue said the review would include a look for the most efficient sources of capital to finance growth in the most attractive parts of its utility business, without naming those, but added that “our long-term scope and duration of our regulated decarbonization investment opportunity is very much intact."
"Our company has an incredible opportunity to invest capital in the coming years – in fact, well into the next decade," Blue said.
Dominion reported third quarter earnings rose to $778 million, or 91 cents a share, from $654 million for the same period last year. Revenue was up 38% to $4.39 billion.
Its spending on electric fuel and other energy sources rose to $1.22 billion from $703 million.
Its Dominion Energy Virginia electric utility’s operating earnings – the difference between revenue received and money spent – rose just 3% to $617 million in the quarter. The sale of its Hope Gas subsidiary in West Virginia and the income tax benefit from that and stronger operating earnings from its South Carolina utility fueled much of the parent company's profit rise.
“Like everyone, we are seeing inflation, supply chain limitations and higher fuel prices – all having an impact on customer rates and our balance sheet strength. We are keenly aware of the economic pressures that are affecting our customers,” he said.
For the first nine months of the year, Dominion reported profits fell to $1.04 billion from $1.95 billion last year, despite a rise in revenue to $12.26 billion from $10.08 billion.
Blue said last week's agreement with Attorney General Jason Miyares, two environmental groups and Walmart to limit how much of any cost overruns on its 176-turbine offshore wind farm was passed on to customers was “a balanced and reasonable approach" that allows the project to continue moving forward.
He said work is tracking the project schedule, and that about 75% of the costs are already fixed.
Chief financial officer Jim Chapman, who is leaving to take up post with ExxonMobil, said that when the impact of weather on demand is excluded, revenue was up 2.6% during the 12 months ending Sept. 30, compared with the prior period. Residential sales were down slightly, “ as you'd expect with the continued back-to-work trend,” but that was offset by growth in use by data centers in Virginia.
While Dominion’s Virginia utility is its biggest unit, it operates in 15 states serving 7 million customers.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Will Keck has been a lot of things: a foster kid, a soccer standout, a musician, a touring rapper, and a convicted felon who spent three months in jail after pleading guilty for distribution of marijuana. Now he's launching CNTR (A Creative Space), at 318 W. Broad St., a retail shop featuring Virginia-based streetwear, an art gallery showcasing local artists and a co-working space that includes Richmond’s first Black-owned hemp company.
Local workers for the nation’s largest federal call center contractor announced their pledge to go on strike Tuesday morning. Roughly 200 of the companies employees participated. They are demanding better pay, relief from back-to-back calls and protection from abusive callers. The physical strike was planned to take place from about 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.