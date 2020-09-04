Dominion Energy applies for additional 20-year license for its North Anna Power Station nuclear reactor units

In 2018, Dominion filed a similar application to renew the licenses of its two Surry Power Station units in Surry County. That application is still under review.

A spokesman for the NRC said the agency's staff has an 18-month goal for completing a review of a subsequent license renewal once the agency accepts an application.

To get a renewal, Dominion has to provide information to the NRC on how it will account for the effects of aging on the plant's components and systems, the NRC spokesman said. The company also must provide information on environmental impacts for an additional 20 years of operation.

Dominion is estimating that it will invest $2 billion to $4 billion over the 20-year period in its Surry and North Anna plants, a company spokesman said. The company has obtained a construction and operating license for a third unit at North Anna, but it has no plans at this time to build one.

If the NRC staff finds Dominion's application acceptable for review, the agency will notify the community of an opportunity to request a public hearing, the spokesman said.

The application has not been made public yet. The NRC staff will conduct an initial review and ensure that protected information such as security-related information is redacted before the application is made public.