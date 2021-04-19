Dominion Energy is not planning to build a second office tower in downtown Richmond

Dominion Energy has scrubbed plans to construct a second office tower in downtown Richmond.

The Richmond-based energy giant said it wasn't pursuing plans "at this time" for what would have been called 700 Canal Place.

That planned 17-story building would have been built on the site of where the company's One James River Plaza office tower had stood since 1978 until last May when it was demolished.

Dominion Energy built 600 Canal Place, a 20-floor office tower on East Canal Street in downtown Richmond. The company moved employees and operations into that building during the fall of 2019.

Plans had called for 700 Canal Place to have a skybridge connecting it to the tower that Dominion completed in 2019, but the company said last May that it hadn't made a final decision on whether to construct a second office building.

"The company’s leadership has continued those evaluations over the past 11 months and has concluded that we can accommodate our needs within our existing footprint," Carter Reid, Dominion Energy's executive vice president and chief of staff, wrote to employees in an email dated April 15.