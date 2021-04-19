Dominion Energy is not planning to build a second office tower in downtown Richmond

Dominion Energy has scrubbed plans to construct a second office tower in downtown Richmond.
The Richmond-based energy giant said it wasn't pursuing plans "at this time" for what would have been called 700 Canal Place.
That planned 17-story building would have been built on the site of where the company's One James River Plaza office tower had stood since 1978 until last May when it was demolished.
Dominion Energy built 600 Canal Place, a 20-floor office tower on East Canal Street in downtown Richmond. The company moved employees and operations into that building during the fall of 2019.
Plans had called for 700 Canal Place to have a skybridge connecting it to the tower that Dominion completed in 2019, but the company said last May that it hadn't made a final decision on whether to construct a second office building.
"The company’s leadership has continued those evaluations over the past 11 months and has concluded that we can accommodate our needs within our existing footprint," Carter Reid, Dominion Energy's executive vice president and chief of staff, wrote to employees in an email dated April 15.
There were two key reasons for the decision: Dominion has about 300 fewer employees after the company sold substantially all of its gas transmission and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway Energy last year and Dominion anticipates more flexibility with its return-to-work plans when that takes place this year.
The company concluded it has enough office space in downtown Richmond at its three office complexes - at 600 Canal Place, at the 20-story Eighth & Main building at 705 E. Main St. and at three buildings along the James River on Tredegar Street - to meet current and future needs, company spokesperson Ryan Frazier said.
Last year's $8 billion sale of its gas transmission business meant those employees were relocated to space Berkshire Hathaway Energy is leasing in Reynold Crossings development in Henrico County. Berkshire Hathaway Energy took space in the eight-story building at 6603 W. Broad St., which is across the street from Altria Group Inc.'s corporate headquarters.
That left Dominion Energy with about 2,500 employees downtown.
Before the pandemic, the 960,000-square-foot Canal Place building could accommodate more than 1,200 employees. The Eighth & Main building had about 1,000 employees who worked there, while the Tredegar Street complex had another 500-plus employees.
Most of Dominion Energy's downtown employees, which is about 15% of its total workforce of 17,000, have worked remotely for the past 13 months, "and have done so efficiently and productively. Our return-to-work plans will offer more employee flexibility than prior to the pandemic," Frazier said.
As for the vacant block - between Seventh and Eighth streets and East Cary and East Canal streets - where the former One James River Plaza office tower once stood, Dominion Energy is making plans to fill the hole.
A team from the company's innovation and facilities groups is exploring several option for the site, Frazier said. No timetable has been set for when the company will announce those plans.
The decision not to pursue the second office tower was first reported by Richmond BizSense.
(804) 649-6379