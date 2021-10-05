Dominion Energy is selling its Questar Pipelines business for $1.975 billion after deal fell through with Berkshire Hathaway

Dominion Energy Inc. has signed an agreement to sell its Questar Pipelines business on the Wyoming-Utah border to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

The deal, announced late Tuesday afternoon, is valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.

“This transaction represents another significant step in our evolution as a company, allowing us to focus even more on fulfilling the energy needs of our utility customers and continuing growth of our clean-energy portfolio, including development of the largest offshore wind farm in North America,” Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

The agreement comes three months after Richmond-based Dominion Energy and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., announced that both companies had agreed to terminate a planned sale of the Questar Pipelines business because of uncertainty in receiving regulatory approval.

Dominion Energy said at the time that it was looking to sell Questar Pipelines to an alternate buyer by the end of 2021.