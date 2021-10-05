Dominion Energy is selling its Questar Pipelines business for $1.975 billion after deal fell through with Berkshire Hathaway

Dominion Energy Inc. has signed an agreement to sell its Questar Pipelines business on the Wyoming-Utah border to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
The deal, announced late Tuesday afternoon, is valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.
“This transaction represents another significant step in our evolution as a company, allowing us to focus even more on fulfilling the energy needs of our utility customers and continuing growth of our clean-energy portfolio, including development of the largest offshore wind farm in North America,” Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.
The agreement comes three months after Richmond-based Dominion Energy and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., announced that both companies had agreed to terminate a planned sale of the Questar Pipelines business because of uncertainty in receiving regulatory approval.
Dominion Energy said at the time that it was looking to sell Questar Pipelines to an alternate buyer by the end of 2021.
The Questar Pipelines business was among the natural gas assets that Dominion agreed to sell to Berkshire Hathaway Energy in November 2020. It sold substantially all of its gas transmission and storage business in that deal valued at $8 billion — $2.7 billion in cash and the transfer of about $5.3 billion of related debt.
The sale of Dominion Energy’s interests in the Questar Pipelines, also to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, was expected to be completed this year following regulatory clearance approval. Dominion had received a cash payment of about $1.3 billion in anticipation of the sale.
When both parties terminated the deal in July, Dominion Energy said it planned to take out a 364-day term loan to repay the $1.3 billion transaction deposit made by Berkshire Hathaway Energy.
Dominion Energy had bought Questar Pipelines in late 2016 in a deal valued at $1.725 billion, including $823 million in cash and assumption of $435 million in debt.
Questar owns and operates 1,888 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-regulated natural gas transmission and storage assets in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.
Southwest Gas is a gas distribution company that serves Arizona, California and Nevada.
Its planned purchase of Questar Pipelines might be thwarted by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who disclosed Tuesday that he took a 4.9% stake in Southwest Gas, according to Bloomberg News.
Icahn sent a letter to the Southwest Gas board urging the company not to buy Questar Pipelines, Bloomberg News reported. The letter was sent hours before Dominion Energy announced the planned deal, but the sale to Southwest Gas had been rumored for days.
