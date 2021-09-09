Dominion Energy is selling one of its downtown office towers

The company concluded it has enough office space in downtown Richmond at its two remaining office complexes — at 600 Canal Place and at three buildings along the James River on Tredegar Street — to meet current and future needs. Dominion has about 2,500 employees downtown.

Once the Eighth & Main building is sold, those Dominion employees working there would relocate to either 600 Canal Place, to the Tredegar Street buildings or to the company's Technical Center complex in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County, company spokesperson Ryan Frazier said.

Many of the company's downtown employees work at 600 Canal Place, the 20-floor office tower on East Canal Street that Dominion moved into during the fall of 2019.

The company announced earlier this year that it was not pursuing plans to build a 17-story building that would have been called 700 Canal Place because Dominion could accommodate its office needs in existing buildings. The 700 Canal Place building, which would have been connected to 600 Canal Place, would have been built on the site where the company’s One James River Plaza office tower stood from 1978 until May 2020 when it was demolished.