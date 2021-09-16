Dominion Energy proposes a large number of solar projects

Dominion Energy is moving forward with plans for 15 solar and energy storage projects to comply with requirements of a 2020 clean energy law, the company said Thursday.

Richmond-based Dominion filed paperwork at the Virginia State Corporation Commission proposing 11 large solar projects and four other solar or energy storage projects, which would all be owned by Dominion.

The company estimated that the bill impact for the typical residential customer would be an additional $1.13 per month.

The clean energy projects would help Dominion meet the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a law passed by the General Assembly in 2020 that requires a transition away from fossil fuels for electricity production.

The law directs the SCC to approve such projects. The projects also need state and local permits, the release said.