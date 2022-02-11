Dominion Energy selling its West Virginia natural gas utility for $690 million

Dominion Energy Inc. has agreed to sell its West Virginia natural gas utility for $690 million.

The Richmond-based energy giant also announced on Friday new initiatives to reduce pollutants.

Clarksburg, W.Va.-based Hope Gas Inc., also known as Dominion Energy West Virginia, would be sold to Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure fund in a deal expected to close later this year, the company said.

Ullico plans to integrate the gas utility with Hearthstone Utilities Inc.

Dominion Energy West Virginia “is a valuable business with tremendous employees,” Dominion Energy chairman, president and CEO Bob Blue said in a statement. “The business and its people will fit extremely well with Ullico and Hearthstone’s commitment to safety and their mission to serve American workers and customers.”

This is the second major deal that Dominion has announced in recent months.

The company sold its Questar Pipelines business on the Wyoming-Utah border to Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. in late December in a deal valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt. Dominion said selling the pipeline business allows it to focus on its utility customers and its clean-energy portfolio.

In its efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions, Dominion announced it is expanding its plans to limit carbon and methane emissions from its power plants with new efforts to also help customers and suppliers reduce emissions.

“These commitments are a natural next step, building upon our industry-leading programs to drive down carbon and methane emissions within our own operations,” Blue said in a sta tement. “We’re already making progress on these vital goals and will continue to do so in the months and years to come.”