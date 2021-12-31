Dominion Energy sells its Questar Pipelines business for $1.975 billion

Dominion Energy Inc. has sold its Questar Pipelines business on the Wyoming-Utah border to Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

The deal, announced in early October, is valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt. The sale was completed on Friday.

Selling the pipeline business allows Dominion to focus on its utility customers and its clean-energy portfolio, such as solar farms and the development of an offshore wind farm, the company has said.

Richmond-based Dominion Energy had bought Questar Pipelines in late 2016 in a deal valued at $1.725 billion, including $823 million in cash and assumption of $435 million in debt.

Questar owns and operates 1,888 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-regulated natural gas transmission and storage assets in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.

Southwest Gas is a gas distribution company that serves Arizona, California and Nevada.