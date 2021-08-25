Dominion Energy to lease 72 acres from Port of Virginia for offshore wind project

Dominion Energy will lease 72 acres from the Port of Virginia as part of the company's plan to build the nation's largest offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the lease Wednesday before business officials at the Greater Richmond Convention Center who were attending an international conference on offshore wind.
Richmond-based Dominion will lease a portion of the port's Portsmouth Marine Terminal for staging and early assembly wind turbines, which government and business leaders say will bring new jobs and economic growth to the Hampton Roads region as Virginia and other states transition to renewable energy.
"The agreement between the Port of Virginia and Dominion Energy will dramatically accelerate the commonwealth’s transition to clean, renewable energy, creates good-paying jobs, and expands Virginia's economy," Northam said. "... Virginia is open for business, we are all-in for offshore wind, and we want you to invest in Virginia."
The 10-year lease is valued at $4.4 million annually and includes an option for two renewals of five years.
The cost to customers isn't cheap, though. The Virginia General Assembly, in a 2020 law called the Clean Economy Act, made clear that it wants state regulators to approve up to $9.8 billion in customer expenses when Dominion seeks state approval for offshore wind turbines. Construction is expected to last from 2024 to 2026.
Dominion is already operating a two-turbine test wind project on the ocean.
In January 2020, the Port of Virginia entered into a lease of 40 acres at Portsmouth Marine Terminal with Danish company Ørsted, which partnered with Dominion on that test project.
Joe Harris, a spokesperson for the port, said Wednesday that while improvements to the terminal will be needed for both the Ørsted and Dominion leases, it's too early to estimate how much those upgrades will cost.
The Clean Economy Act requires Dominion, when it applies for State Corporation Commission approval of its approximately 180-turbine project, to submit a plan that gives hiring priority to veterans, local workers, people of color and people who are from poor areas.
The state Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is creating a workforce development plan for offshore wind in Virginia that's expected to be finished this fall.
The conference, hosted by the Baltimore-based Business Network for Offshore Wind, allowed Northam and Dominion chairman, president and CEO Bob Blue a forum to not only promote the business aspects of offshore wind, but to praise each other in front of a full ballroom of attendees.
"Bob is a good man, and a great CEO. His company has been a leader in Virginia’s corporate community for more than a century," Northam said. "I have never seen a company more committed to the community and to public service, and we’re proud to work so closely together."
Blue introduced the governor, reading off his biography and accomplishments.
“It’s fair to say that Governor Northam has been the state’s biggest and most effective advocate for offshore wind energy, and I want to thank him personally for that," Blue said. "But calling Ralph Northam an advocate for wind is a bit like saying Thomas Jefferson was minister to France. While it’s true, it doesn’t even begin to tell the whole story."
