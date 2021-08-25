Dominion Energy to lease 72 acres from Port of Virginia for offshore wind project

Dominion is already operating a two-turbine test wind project on the ocean.

In January 2020, the Port of Virginia entered into a lease of 40 acres at Portsmouth Marine Terminal with Danish company Ørsted, which partnered with Dominion on that test project.

Joe Harris, a spokesperson for the port, said Wednesday that while improvements to the terminal will be needed for both the Ørsted and Dominion leases, it's too early to estimate how much those upgrades will cost.

The Clean Economy Act requires Dominion, when it applies for State Corporation Commission approval of its approximately 180-turbine project, to submit a plan that gives hiring priority to veterans, local workers, people of color and people who are from poor areas.

The state Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is creating a workforce development plan for offshore wind in Virginia that's expected to be finished this fall.

The conference, hosted by the Baltimore-based Business Network for Offshore Wind, allowed Northam and Dominion chairman, president and CEO Bob Blue a forum to not only promote the business aspects of offshore wind, but to praise each other in front of a full ballroom of attendees.