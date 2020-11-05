Dominion Energy's new office tower and Whole Foods store are among projects honored by commercial real estate group

Dominion Energy's new downtown Richmond office tower won the Project of the Decade award from the Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate.

The real estate group honored the project because of its size and impact to downtown Richmond and the city's skyline. It was the first time that the organization recognized a project for a period of a decade.

The 19th annual GRACRE Real Estate Awards ceremony, which was held Thursday morning, honored outstanding commercial real estate projects and transactions in the Richmond region during 2019. About 150 people attended the event, which was held outside at The Diamond.

Richmond-based Dominion Energy last fall moved employees into 600 Canal Place, the 20-floor office tower on East Canal Street. The 960,000-square-foot building can house more than 1,200 employees.

The real estate organization also honored the new Whole Foods Market in The Sauer Center development off West Broad Street near the Fan District by bestowing its Project of the Year award.

The 47,000-square-foot supermarket at 2024 W. Broad St. opened in late January. The two-story store is the anchor tenant of The Sauer Center, which is on the site of the former Pleasants Hardware building adjacent to C.F. Sauer’s corporate headquarters.