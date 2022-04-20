Dominion hopes big batteries will fill in renewable energy gaps

As industrial solar and wind energy installations continue to scale up in the effort to combat planetary warming, several technologies will be needed to fill in the gaps when the sun does not shine and the winds are light.

Among these are industrial scale batteries. Dominion Energy has started to deploy small-scale, or pilot versions of these batteries in three locations around central Virginia. The largest is in Powhatan County, along Route 13. A smaller facility is in Hanover County, along Ashcake Road.

The third, about the size of the Hanover County site, is at Dominion’s Correctional Substation, situated along Route 30 between the Pamunkey River and Interstate 64 in New Kent County. Dominion began development of the two-megawatt battery last summer, and it became operational at the substation site in February.

This battery by itself is not a quick fix, as two megawatts will only power about 400-500 homes, but its connection to the Correctional Solar facility 1.5 miles away will help engineers better understand how these industrial scale batteries will fit and interact with Dominion’s existing and future infrastructure.

Like solar and wind energy, storage costs have also dropped over the last decade, making the technology financially feasible.

Jerry Warchol, manager of electric grid solutions at Dominion, is happy with the early results, saying the system is “performing better than we thought it would.”

Unlike the obvious visuals that come to mind with solar panels or wind turbines, industrial scale batteries look much more ordinary. At about 25 feet long, the two non-descript rectangular gray boxes in New Kent are partitioned behind a series of doors, which hold groups of lithium-ion batteries similar to what are used in mobile phones.

Lithium-ion batteries are still the standard. Finding new materials for industrial-scale batteries is an area of active research, but Warchol says that for now, lithium-ion is the only type of battery with sufficient energy density to use at this scale, effectively being able to store a lot of energy in a small space at a competitive cost.

As the size of these batteries scales up, there is a modest safety concern. The battery is cooled by a mixture of water and ethylene glycol, the coolant found in most automobile antifreeze. Warchol points out there is an infrared camera keeping track of the temperature of the battery, which is monitored by Dominion in Richmond and by Tesla in Texas, who worked with Dominion's engineers on the battery’s design. If the temperature of the batteries reaches a critical threshold, the batteries will automatically shut down.

Even if the battery were to catch fire, New Kent police and firefighters have been briefed by Dominion on how to handle it. In a worst case scenario, Warchol says that the best course of action is to let such a fire burn itself out, and be sure that the fire is contained to the facility so it does not spread to the trees outside of the fence line.

If all continues to go as planned, Dominion will add about 2,700 megawatts of storage over the next 15 years, enough to power approximately 650,000 homes at peak. The full cost of these three projects is about $33 million, which the State Corporation has deemed "reasonable and prudent." The SCC will determine if the costs will be passed on to Dominion's customers in the future.

Dominion expects the two facilities in Hanover and Powhatan counties to be operational in the late spring.