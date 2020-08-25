Dominion Payroll's co-founders named finalists for regional EY entrepreneurial award

The founders of Dominion Payroll are among the regional finalists in the 2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award for the Mid-Atlantic.

David Gallagher and David Fratkin and entrepreneurs from 33 other regional companies were named regional finalists late last week.

"I was completely surprised and over-the-moon ecstatic. I'm kinda speechless," said Gallagher, the company's CEO. "This has been a dream of mine since we founded the business to be thought of in this context."

The business partners founded their Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company in Gallagher's parents garage in 2002. They moved offices to East Main Street in downtown Richmond and then into the new Symbol development at 3200 Rockbridge St. in Scott's Addition in 2017.

Dominion Payroll now has nearly 200 employees in seven offices - the one in Richmond and six branch offices in Tampa, Fla.; Dallas; and Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn., Jackson, Miss.; and Denver.

“David and I have worked hard to develop our vision and execute on that – and we’ve been fortunate to attract great teammates along the way,” said Fratkin, Dominion Payroll's president.