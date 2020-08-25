Dominion Payroll's co-founders named finalists for regional EY entrepreneurial award

The founders of Dominion Payroll are among the regional finalists in the 2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award for the Mid-Atlantic.
David Gallagher and David Fratkin and entrepreneurs from 33 other regional companies were named regional finalists late last week.
"I was completely surprised and over-the-moon ecstatic. I'm kinda speechless," said Gallagher, the company's CEO. "This has been a dream of mine since we founded the business to be thought of in this context."
The business partners founded their Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company in Gallagher's parents garage in 2002. They moved offices to East Main Street in downtown Richmond and then into the new Symbol development at 3200 Rockbridge St. in Scott's Addition in 2017.
Dominion Payroll now has nearly 200 employees in seven offices - the one in Richmond and six branch offices in Tampa, Fla.; Dallas; and Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn., Jackson, Miss.; and Denver.
“David and I have worked hard to develop our vision and execute on that – and we’ve been fortunate to attract great teammates along the way,” said Fratkin, Dominion Payroll's president.
Gallagher and Fratkin also own and developed Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club, a floor shuffleboard game center that opened inside a renovated 18,000-square-foot warehouse at 3406 W. Moore St. in 2018.
The regional winners will be named in Oct. 8. The regional winners then will be up for consideration for the national Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November.
CarLotz, the Richmond-based company that sells used vehicles on consignment, was a regional finalist in 2019.
The EY program, in its 34th year, recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.
Dominion Payroll has been on the Inc. 5000 of the fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the United States measured by revenue growth for 11 consecutive years.
EY, formerly called Ernst & Young, is a global provider of assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services.
(804) 649-6379