Dominion says offshore wind turbine pilot project completes reliability tests

Dominion Energy said this week that a pilot project for producing offshore wind energy has moved past a key hurdle.

Two wind turbines that the company installed in June off the coast of Virginia have "successfully completed reliability testing," and are ready to enter commercial service providing renewable energy in Virginia, the company said.

Dominion said it will submit the results of the tests to federal regulators with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which will conduct a technical review to ensure the turbines they are in compliance with the plans provided for the project. That review is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The two turbines, located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, will remain in operation during the review process, Dominion said.

The turbines are the first fully operational, offshore wind power generation facility in U.S. federal waters. The only other offshore wind farm currently operating in the United States is in state-controlled waters off Rhode Island.

Standing at 620 feet including the rotating blades, the Dominion turbines are 65 feet taller than the Washington Monument. The company says they have the capability to generate power for up to 3,000 homes.