Downtown Richmond apartment building sells for $25 million

Buying multifamily properties such as The Edison complex is part of a focus for Armada Hoffler. The company has embarked on a plan to sell its older, non-core retail centers and buy or develop multi-family and mixed-use properties.

Armada Hoffler, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, said its acquisition of The Edison included 7.5 million of equity paid in the form of operating partnership units priced at $12.

"We appreciate our 40% joint venture partner's vote of confidence in our company, by taking units priced at a meaningful premium to the current market price of our common stock," Louis Haddad, president and CEO of Armada Hoffler, said on the August conference call.

Haddad said in a statement this week announcing the purchase of The Edison that the operating partnership units "were issued at a significant premium to the current market price of our common stock, demonstrating our new partners’ confidence in the value proposition presented by our company."

Shares in Armada Hoffler closed $9.49 on Monday, the day the purchase announcement was made.

The tower, at 700 E. Franklin St., was called the 700 Centre building before it was converted into apartments.