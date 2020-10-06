Downtown Richmond apartment building sells for $25 million

The Edison high-rise apartment building in downtown Richmond has a new owner.
Virginia Beach-based Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. acquired the 174-unit complex at Seventh and East Franklin streets for $25 million, the company said. The deal includes the assumption of debt and the issuance of operating partnership units.
The three-building complex was assessed for $26.88 million, according to the city's online property tax records.
The building had once been the headquarters for what is now Dominion Energy, hence The Edison name for the complex.
The 14-story former headquarters building, a seven-story annex and a two-story addition were converted into apartments with 95 different floors plans. The complex also has a 365-space attached parking garage for paid public access and dedicated parking for residents of The Edison.
The project, completed in 2015, was developed by Genesis Properties, a Richmond-based developer that manages and leases thousands of apartment units in downtown Richmond, in partnership with Armada Hoffler's predecessor company.
The apartment tower is currently 97% leased, Armada Hoffler said.
The building could not be acquired until this year because of the historic tax credit structure created to develop and own the complex, the company told investors on a conference call in August.
Buying multifamily properties such as The Edison complex is part of a focus for Armada Hoffler. The company has embarked on a plan to sell its older, non-core retail centers and buy or develop multi-family and mixed-use properties.
Armada Hoffler, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, said its acquisition of The Edison included 7.5 million of equity paid in the form of operating partnership units priced at $12.
"We appreciate our 40% joint venture partner's vote of confidence in our company, by taking units priced at a meaningful premium to the current market price of our common stock," Louis Haddad, president and CEO of Armada Hoffler, said on the August conference call.
Haddad said in a statement this week announcing the purchase of The Edison that the operating partnership units "were issued at a significant premium to the current market price of our common stock, demonstrating our new partners’ confidence in the value proposition presented by our company."
Shares in Armada Hoffler closed $9.49 on Monday, the day the purchase announcement was made.
The tower, at 700 E. Franklin St., was called the 700 Centre building before it was converted into apartments.
It was built in 1919 for the Virginia Railway and Power Co. The company changed its name to Virginia Electric and Power Co., or VEPCO as many people still call it, in 1925. It built the annex in 1954 and later the garage.
The power company vacated the building in the late 1970s, when the headquarters moved to a 21-story office tower on East Cary Street (which was imploded in late May).
