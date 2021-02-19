Drive-in theater planned for parking lot of Movieland at Boulevard Square

The owner of the Movieland at Boulevard Square near Scott’s Addition in Richmond wants to use part of its parking lot for drive-in movies.
New York-based Bow Tie Partners hopes to receive approval for a special use permit from Richmond City Council to allow the company to turn the parking lot north of its main building into the seasonal temporary drive-in.
The company hopes to get the approvals so Bow Tie can start showing first-run movies at the drive-in beginning in March or April and have them running through late October and early November. Bow Tie filed for the special use permit earlier this week.
"We are looking at alternatives to keep our operations afloat," said Joseph Masher, the chief operating officer of Bow Tie Partners. "This would be an alternative. This will be something exciting. It is something innovative. It will have a very cool factor that I think people will love."
The 17-screen Movieland complex at the northeast quadrant of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street would continue to operate even while the drive-in is operating, he said.
Plans call for taking the 180-vehicle parking lot - basically north of the main Movieland building between it and the railroad tracks - for the drive-in. It would accommodate up to 80 vehicles.
Customers would reserve a numbered spot in advance based on vehicle size. Smaller cars would be parked up front, while larger vehicles would be parked at the back.
Shipping containers would be stacked in front of the cars so that a screen can be mounted to them. A trailer would be placed in the rear for the projector. Sound would be broadcast into vehicles via radio transmission.
Prices have not been determined yet. But Masher said the company is looking at pricing by the car-load.
Movies would be shown starting just after dusk. "We're thinking of a double feature each night," he said.
Moviegoers would be able pre-order popcorn, food and drink and have those items delivered to their vehicles.
Bow Tie also has received interest from organizers of the annual French Film Festival for possibly hosting the event at the drive-in during the April 15-18 festival.
Bow Tie's plans for the drive-in come as the movie theater industry continues to struggles in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Movie theater operators, Masher said, have had to adapt during the pandemic with closed theaters or reduced capacity at the ones that are opened.
For instance, the parent company of Regal Entertainment, the nation’s second-largest movie theater operator which has six theaters in the Richmond region, temporarily shuttered all of its cinema locations in the U.S. in October due to a lack of blockbusters as producers postpone releases because of the pandemic. That came after Regal and other movie theater chains closed for several months last spring and part of the summer.
The Movieland complex reopened on July 1. But attendance since then "has been poor," Masher said, particularly since many of the more popular movies are now shown the same day in theaters as well as via streaming services.
The company has not yet reopened the four-screen Criterion Cinemas at Movieland, which is in a separate building across the parking lot from the main Movieland building. That smaller theater was used mostly for art, foreign and independent films.
"People are still looking for other sources of entertainment," he said. "We have a gigantic parking lot, so we started thinking of alternatives."
Besides, he said, the family that owns Bow Tie Partners had operated some drive-in theaters in the 60s and 70s.
"Richmond is one of our highest attendance theaters in our portfolio and we have the parking lot space to do it right now," he said.
If this proves successful, the company may consider turning parking lots of some of its other movie theater complexes into drive-ins. he said. "Given that most of our theaters are in the northeast, Richmond is primed to be the best spot for this to start."
Plans for the temporary drive-in were first reported by Richmond BizSense on Friday.
Drive-in theaters, once popular decades ago, have seen a resurgence in the past year because of the pandemic.
Goochland Drive-In Theater has been in business since 2009. And the Ashland Theatre last year offered drive-in movie nights starting in an open field behind the theater at 205 England St. in Ashland.
(804) 649-6379