Drive-in theater planned for parking lot of Movieland at Boulevard Square

The Movieland complex reopened on July 1. But attendance since then "has been poor," Masher said, particularly since many of the more popular movies are now shown the same day in theaters as well as via streaming services.

The company has not yet reopened the four-screen Criterion Cinemas at Movieland, which is in a separate building across the parking lot from the main Movieland building. That smaller theater was used mostly for art, foreign and independent films.

"People are still looking for other sources of entertainment," he said. "We have a gigantic parking lot, so we started thinking of alternatives."

Besides, he said, the family that owns Bow Tie Partners had operated some drive-in theaters in the 60s and 70s.

"Richmond is one of our highest attendance theaters in our portfolio and we have the parking lot space to do it right now," he said.

If this proves successful, the company may consider turning parking lots of some of its other movie theater complexes into drive-ins. he said. "Given that most of our theaters are in the northeast, Richmond is primed to be the best spot for this to start."

Plans for the temporary drive-in were first reported by Richmond BizSense on Friday.