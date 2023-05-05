Easing worries over the COVID-19 pandemic may have made Virginians more comfortable shedding their masks, but for Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc., it’s meant some red ink.
The Fortune 500 firm that supplies medical and surgical equipment around the world reported a first-quarter loss of $24.4 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a profit of $39.3 million, or 53 cents, the year before.
The company’s products and health care services unit “was negatively impacted from the decline in personal protective equipment (PPE) sales volumes and prices,” the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Those declines were partially offset by strong sales growth for other products and services to health care providers, the company said.
Owens & Minor’s products and services business's first-quarter revenue fell 10.2% from last year’s level to $1.92 billion, but its operating income plunged to $1.8 million from the 2022 quarter’s $89.1 million.
The company’s patient direct business, which supplies medical goods to people at home, saw revenue rise 122% to $607 million, while operating income increased 190% to $45.8 million.
Owens & Minor reported an increase in its gross margin — the difference between what it sold and what it cost it to acquire those items.
But the company's bottom line was hit by a 67% increase in distribution, selling and administrative costs after an intervening year in which supply chain strains hammered the global economy.
Soaring interest rates nationwide translated to a 252% increase in the company’s interest expense.
During the quarter, the company paid down $117 million of debt.
Looking ahead for the year, Owens & Minor told the SEC that it expects revenue to rise to range between $10.2 billion and $10.6 billion, compared with last year’s $9.96 billion.
It is looking for earnings per share of between $1.30 and $1.65 compared with last year’s 30 cents, based on net income for 2022 of $22.4 million. That would bring it closer, but not all the way, to 2021's earnings per share of $3.05, with net income of $221.6 million.
