Economic advisor expects Richmond and U.S. to narrowly avoid recession

PNC Senior Economic Advisor Stuart Hoffman spoke to a Richmond audience in late October about the area’s economic forecast for the coming year. He expects that the economy for the Richmond metro area to closely mirror that of the national economy, which he says is tracking to narrowly avoid a recession.

The country’s gross domestic product grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 2.6% for in the third quarter of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. That snapped successive quarters of losses earlier in the year. Many forecasters still expect the country to enter a recession in 2023 despite growth in this year’s third quarter growth.

Hoffman said before the third quarter GDP announcement that factors in the labor market, manufacturing and wage growth show that the economy hasn’t yet entered a recession. He says he expects that to continue into the upcoming year.

“We’re saying no, but we think it’s going to be a very close call. We think a good holiday season, a good fourth quarter to cap off this year; people still have savings they’re sitting on, they’ve still got jobs, they’re getting bigger wage increases,” Hoffman said.

He forecasted that the holiday season would be a particularly strong one for retailers nationwide and that the hospitality industry should do well with many people “seeking experiences” following a pent-up demand for travel during the pandemic.

Some industries, like those tied to home-building and selling, could feel constrictions from a market that ballooned during the pandemic and is now slated to drop slightly, between 0% and 5% in Richmond by Hoffman’s estimate.

He notes in his forecast that the Richmond economy has largely mirrored national trends.

“I think that pattern will continue. If we’re right that the U.S. economy avoids a recession, but has lower economic growth, not as strong growth in jobs, a little rise in the unemployment rate, I think we’re likely to see that in Richmond as well. The job growth will be slower than this year and the labor force will keep growing and therefore the unemployment rate could head up towards the low 4% range in Richmond.”

The Richmond metro area lost jobs at the start of the pandemic at about the same rate as the entire country. Its peak unemployment rate started lower and topped out at 11.3% in April 2020 versus the national unemployment rate of 14.7% in the same month.

The area has also regained jobs at a similar rate. Jobs are now back to their pre-pandemic levels nationally and Richmond is just about in the same boat, with around 95% of jobs having returned. The area’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in July. Preliminary numbers for August says the rate rose to 3.5%.

The beginning of 2023 could represent a more challenging period with interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve’s attempt to tamp down inflation, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the possibility of OPEC cutting oil production, which would send U.S. energy prices back up.

“We’re looking at pretty slow growth for the year of 2023 that could well be a recession for the U.S. economy if a couple of things go wrong,” Hoffman said. “… That’s sort of our baseline that we’re going to muddle through.”

He says the U.S. will avoid recession if current trends continue without any of the unknowns. The risk scenario, he added, is that as the unemployment rate heads above 4%, toward 5%, that would meet the classic definition of a recession.

The positive side of a recession would be a normalization of inflation.

“It’s not going to come down to the Fed’s 2% target, at least not in the next year or so,” Hoffman said. “But it will move away from its peak and come down.”

Hoffman says interest rates should raise three-quarters of a percentage point after the next Federal Reserve’s next meeting in November. Those rates, he said, should continue to rise at gradually slower rates until it hits somewhere between 4.5% and 5% when it will settle for a few months before coming back down.