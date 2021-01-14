Economic growth could return to normal later this year, but some parts of the job market likely to remain disrupted

The U.S. economy may return to a pre-pandemic level of growth by later this year, but the job market is likely to remain disrupted beyond that, one economist told Virginia business leaders on Thursday.
The job recovery is likely to be much slower in some business sectors than others, said Satyam Panday, a senior economist for S&P Global.
"COVID-19 has been impacting the service sector more than the goods sector," Panday said. "That is one thing that is different from [economic] downturns of the past."
About 300 people virtually attended the financial forecast seminar held by the Virginia Bankers Association and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
"We think the [U.S.] unemployment rate – now elevated at 6.7% - is not going get back to the pre-COVID levels of 3.5% or so, at least until past 2023," Panday said
On the brighter side, many businesses that are normally affected by downturns driven by business cycles have done well during this downturn, Panday said. Also, many of the job losses have been temporary layoffs, and Panday noted that permanent job cut numbers are still lower during the pandemic than they were during the financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-2009.
"The good thing about temporary layoffs - if you want to be optimistic - is the recovery from that type of unemployment is quite fast," he said, "Once the restrictions are lifted, there is a huge chance those folks will come back."
The Federal Reserve Bank is likely to keep interest rates at very low levels until 2024 to stimulate economic activity, Panday said. One bright spot in the economy has been a strong housing market, which has been benefited from low interest rates.
Panday said he is not concerned about inflation or about federal government deficit spending at this point.
"Should we really worry about deficit spending right now - I would say no," he said. "We have not seen inflation pressure yet, and we have got unemployment slack. One sector has to step up, and that is normally the government's work."
Panday said women have been hurt more from job disruptions than men during the pandemic.
"It has become a problem for folks in the short-term, but even for their long-term career," he said. "The earnings lost for their lifetime is something I do worry about."
