Economic growth could return to normal later this year, but some parts of the job market likely to remain disrupted

The U.S. economy may return to a pre-pandemic level of growth by later this year, but the job market is likely to remain disrupted beyond that, one economist told Virginia business leaders on Thursday.

The job recovery is likely to be much slower in some business sectors than others, said Satyam Panday, a senior economist for S&P Global.

"COVID-19 has been impacting the service sector more than the goods sector," Panday said. "That is one thing that is different from [economic] downturns of the past."

About 300 people virtually attended the financial forecast seminar held by the Virginia Bankers Association and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

"We think the [U.S.] unemployment rate – now elevated at 6.7% - is not going get back to the pre-COVID levels of 3.5% or so, at least until past 2023," Panday said

On the brighter side, many businesses that are normally affected by downturns driven by business cycles have done well during this downturn, Panday said. Also, many of the job losses have been temporary layoffs, and Panday noted that permanent job cut numbers are still lower during the pandemic than they were during the financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-2009.