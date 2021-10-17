Economic Impact: Businesses are hiring and wages are up, but workers are still missing

It seems that most businesses are hiring right now based on all the “help wanted” signs posted around town.

Not only are they hiring based on demand for their goods and services, but they are also seeing record high quit rates.

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August for alternative employment. That’s 2.9% of all employees — the highest percentage since the Labor Department started this survey in December 2000.

Complicating the matter even further is the low participation rate, which represents the percentage of people either working or looking for work. In January 2020, prior to the COVID lockdown, the participation rate was 63.4%. It fell to a low of 60.2% in March 2020 when nonessential businesses closed or had their employees work from home. As of September 2021, it has risen to only 61.6% as some people have not yet returned to the labor force for fear of contracting the virus or other reasons such as caring for children who are attending school online.

Due to the large number of workers quitting and low participation, many employers are having a difficult time filling jobs. That is the reason wages have increased, particularly in industries that employ lower-wage workers.