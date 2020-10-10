Economic Impact: Cautiously optimistic: Holiday spending could be a bumpy economic sleigh ride

The forecast, which excludes sales at automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants, represents sales to be generated in November and December. Holiday sales grew between 3.2% and 4.2% annually over the past five years.

“Consumer spending has seen a clear V-shaped recovery thanks in part to $1,200 stimulus checks issued in the spring and enhanced benefits for the unemployed,” said Jack Kleinhenz, the NRF’s chief economist. “I am cautiously optimistic about the fourth quarter in terms of the economy and consumer spending, but the outlook is clouded with uncertainty pivoting on COVID-19 infection rates.”

Global financial services firm Deloitte is not as optimistic. It is looking for holiday retail sales to increase between 1% and 1.5% when compared with last year.

This forecast comes by melding together two scenarios.

The first is that sales increase only 0% to 1% as consumers remain concerned about their finances and health. A more optimistic scenario of 2.5% to 3.5% year-over-year sales growth would occur if consumer confidence rises due to additional federal pandemic relief and the creation of a vaccine.