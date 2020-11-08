Economic Impact: Economic trends point toward sprouts of growth

Real gross domestic product grew by a historically large 33.1% annualized rate in the third quarter after contracting at an annualized 31.4% in the second quarter.

Real consumer spending, which makes up about 70% of GDP, advanced a strong 40.7% after contracting an annualized 33.2% in the second quarter.

Although GDP is backward looking in that it reflects news from a quarter that was complete more than a month ago, it shows signs of consumer and business confidence.

Real consumer spending was bolstered by an 82.2% annualized advance in durable goods — items such as automobiles and appliances that last for three years or longer.

The gains in durable goods spending reflect, to a certain degree, consumers’ substitution from services such as vacation, which is limited due to COVID-19, to readily available tangible goods.

But the increase also implies consumers are upbeat about the future.

Typically, consumers do not spend on durable goods unless they expect their jobs to be secure and the economy to grow. Real residential spending advanced a strong 59.3% as consumers purchased homes amidst low interest rates and confidence in continued economic growth.