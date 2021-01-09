Economic Impact: Forecast points to a strong economy in 2021, but weaker growth after that

That would equate to a potential growth rate of 1.8% a year.

The CBO estimate was influenced by Trump administration policies of reduced regulations and taxes, which both support productivity growth. It is possible that the Biden administration will reverse some of those policies, leading to slower productivity growth.

Changes in GDP are closely related to changes in household income and standards of living enjoyed by Americans. In any case, the current CBO projections indicate that growth in living standards could be much slower over the next decade than it was over the last half-century.

In addition to predicting changes in living standards, the difference between the potential growth rate and projected GDP growth is considered by the Federal Reserve when it decides whether to try to speed up or slow down economic growth to meet its long-term goals.

The Federal Reserve tends to increase the overnight interest rate that banks charge each other, known as the federal funds rate, when the economy is consistently growing faster than it potentially should or inflation is too high. The Fed also lowers this rate when the economy is growing too slow.

In light of the damage the pandemic inflicted on the national economy, Federal Reserve officials have indicated that they will keep the federal funds rate at essentially zero until at least 2023.