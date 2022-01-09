Economic Impact: GDP to grow in 2022 but at a slower pace

Forecasts are based on assumptions. And the forecast for this year has assumptions and questions built into it.

For instance, how fast will the Federal Reserve raise the federal funds rate target, which is the overnight interest rate that banks charge one another? Will inflation remain high throughout the year and push up longer-term interest rates such as the 30-year mortgage rate? Will the price of oil remain above $70 a barrel?

Overall, we expect gross domestic product to grow 4.0% in 2022 — a much slower rate than last year. The GDP for 2021 is expected to have grown 5.6% if last year’s fourth quarter comes in at the 6.1% annualized pace we are forecasting.

The infrastructure plan passed in November should provide some boost to economic growth this year.

Similar to last year, expected trends in the spread of COVID-19 are playing a role in economic forecasts.

Perhaps the biggest change in 2022 relative to the past two years is the reduction in stimulus that boosted consumer spending in 2020 and 2021. This is a dynamic that shouldn’t be underestimated.