Economic Impact: Good news for graduates looking for work: the economy is improving

Firms with the most openings for these positions in the Richmond area are Capital One with more than 800 job posts, followed by VCU Health System, HCA, Bon Secours and Humana. Each organization has at least 370 job posts in the last 30 days ending with May 2.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are many occupations where demand is soft. In the Richmond region, for example, there were fewer than 30 job posts for athletic trainers, web developers and lawyers.

High school graduates should also find plenty of opportunities in the job market.

More than 1,300 job posts in the Richmond area over the last 30 days are for retail sales positions with an average wage of $13.10 an hour followed by stock and order fillers at $15 an hour, customer service representatives at $13.30 an hour and maintenance and repair positions at $17 an hour.

Some of the entry level positions are particularly in strong demand because some former employees who were laid off during the COVID-19 recession receive more income through unemployment benefits than they would on the job.

The American Rescue Plan provides $300 a week of additional benefits to the maximum $378 paid through Virginia’s unemployment insurance program through the week ending Sept. 4, which translates into $16.95 an hour.