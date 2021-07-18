Economic Impact: Green jobs are good for the economy and the environment

Electrical engineers are an example of an occupation where the green economy has prompted a significant change in the tasks, skills or credentials of an existing occupation.

One of the new green tasks of electrical engineers is designing electrical systems or components that minimize electric energy requirements. This could take the form of designing lighting systems that account for natural lighting.

Using the BLS occupation-focused definition of green jobs, Chmura identified 132 green jobs at the detailed occupation level out of the 804 occupations that the BLS tracks. You can read more about the methodology on a blog at this web address: https://www.chmura.com/blog/green-occupations.

In the U.S., these green jobs are expected to grow an average annual 0.3% over the next 10 years, starting with the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 0.4% for all occupations.

However, the green job growth is likely understated as the forecast does not yet account for environmentally friendly policies proposed by the Biden administration.

Although these jobs are expected to grow slightly slower than all jobs, these positions pay a better wage: an annual average of $66,800 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $56,400 for all jobs in the nation.