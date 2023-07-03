Many of us will be celebrating the Fourth of July tomorrow. A survey conducted last month by the National Retail Federation indicates that 87% of Americans will be celebrating — higher than the 86% reported in 2019 before the pandemic.

In addition to watching parades and firework displays, many Americans will attend a cookout with family and friends. Hot dogs will figure prominently on the menu.

In fact, July is National Hot Dog Month. As you might expect, July Fourth is the single-biggest hot dog-consumption day of the year, with Americans expected to eat 150 million wieners that day. Hot dogs are a big business. In 2022, over 900 million pounds of hot dogs were sold at retail stores, according to the NRF, resulting in over $3 billion in sales.

Whether you decide to enjoy a hot dog this holiday season or other cookout favorites, you can expect prices to be higher than they were in 2022. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of frankfurters in U.S. cities was 1.1% higher in May 2023 than in May 2022.

The price of uncooked ground beef, used by many households to cook hamburgers on the Fourth, rose 0.6% over the same period. The price of condiments, spices, seasonings and sauces is up 9.5%.

With these higher prices, the NRF expects total spending this holiday season to reach $9.5 billion, up 23% from $7.7 billion in 2022 and up 40% from $6.8 billion in 2019 . Based on this expectation, the average household will spend $93.34 on food items for the Fourth of July compared with $84.12 in 2022 and $73.33 in 2019.

If you are considering traveling to celebrate with family or friends, some travel-related inflation has begun to ease. Car rental prices fell 12.4% and airline prices dropped 13.4% over the year ending May 2023. Lower gas prices will also offset some of the higher food prices this year. As of mid-June, the national average cost of a gallon of gasoline was $3.58, $1.43 lower than in June 2022, according to AAA, which also expects a record 50.7 million people to travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend (June 30-July 4).

Despite falling transportation prices, travelers will see hotel and lodging rates up 3.4% in May 2023 from May 2022.

As we analyze the economic trends surrounding the Fourth of July, it is evident that this holiday serves as more than just a celebration of our nation’s independence. It also drives consumer spending, boosting small businesses and contributing to the overall economic growth of our nation.

Photos: Airport travel delays picking up ahead of July 4 holiday