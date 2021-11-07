Economic Impact: Holiday retail sales expected to rise by all-time record, but supply chain shortages could dampen sales

getty images

With the holiday shopping season just kicking off, some observers believe supply chain shortages could dampen sales.

But if the forecasts from the National Retail Federation and global financial services firm Deloitte are correct, retailers will be celebrating during this important time of the year as holiday sales represent about 20% of the industry’s total sales.

The NRF, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicts holiday sales will be the highest on record by increasing between 8.5% and 10.5% compared with 2020 to a total of between $843 billion and $859 billion during the upcoming holiday season. These numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.

The average increase over the past five years was 4.4%, and the previous high was 8.2% in 2020.

Similar to last year, Deloitte is not as optimistic as NRF, but it is also looking for stronger sales than last year.

The financial services firm is looking for holiday retail sales to increase between 7% and 9% when compared with last year. Deloitte uses the three months from November through January to predict sales.

Both groups expect e-commerce sales to increase between 11% and 15%.