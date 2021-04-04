Economic Impact: Jobless gaps widen between Black–white workers and Hispanic–white employees during the pandemic

BOB BROWN/times-dispatch A person waited at the Virginia Career Works Chesterfield Center on Turner Road in Chesterfield County last month.
Minority workers have shouldered the brunt of the COVID recession across the U.S. and in Virginia.
The gap between the unemployment rate of Blacks and whites and the rate between Hispanics and whites has varied in the past decade before the COVID-19 recession started in February 2020 based data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But two months ago, the unemployment rate for Black workers exceeded the jobless rate of white employees by a ratio of 1.8-to-1 while the rate for Hispanics surpassed the white unemployment rate by a ratio of 1.5-to-1.
The U.S. jobless rate in February for Blacks stood at 9.9%, while it was 8.5% for Hispanics and 5.6% for whites.
During the height of the pandemic last year, the U.S. unemployment rate soared to 16.7% for Blacks, 18.9% for Hispanics and 14.1% for whites.
Virginia’s Black–white unemployment rate ratio held steady at 1.8-to-1 between 2019 and 2020, while the Hispanic-white jobless ratio increased from 1.5-to-1 in 2019 to 1.8-to-1 in 2020.
Monthly unemployment rates are not available by race and ethnicity for states, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released annual data for 2020.
The average unemployment rate in 2020 for whites, Blacks and Hispanics was lower in Virginia than the nation — 9.2% jobless rate for Blacks in Virginia versus 11.4% in the nation; 9.4% rate for Hispanics in Virginia versus 10.4% in the nation; and 5.2% for whites in Virginia versus 7.3% in the nation.
Minority workers typically have experienced higher unemployment rates than white workers for a variety of reasons, but there had been some progress.
The national unemployment rate fell from a high of 10% in October 2009 following the Great Recession to a low of 3.5% in February 2020 — the month before the COVID-19 pandemic forced some businesses to close and others to require employees to work from home.
During that period, the gap between the unemployment rate of white workers and that of Black and Hispanic employees had improved. But that pandemic reversed those trends.
Take, for instance, in August 2019 — when the economy was strong and the jobless rate was at historic lows — the unemployment rate for Black workers was higher than the white jobless rate by a ratio of 1.5-to-1 while the ratio for Hispanics was 1.2-to-1.
That same month is when the unemployment rate was 5.2% for Blacks, 4.2% for Hispanics and 3.4% for whites.
Education levels explain some of the difference in the gaps.
Individuals with more education generally have more job opportunities, with or without the pandemic.
For example, a college educated accountant who is laid off from a textile plant can use those skills in banking or at an engineering firm. In contrast, a high school educated textile knitting and weaving machine setter who is laid off has few alternative industries outside of textiles and apparel where those skills can be transferred.
In Virginia, 39.6% of the population aged 18 and over had a college degree or higher, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. Only 26.3% of Hispanics and 25.2% of Blacks had a college degree or higher compared with 42.0% of whites.
The ability to work remotely has exacerbated the unemployment rate gaps as remote work jobs were less likely to be lost due to the pandemic.
About 35% of all jobs in the first quarter of 2020 were estimated to typically require a two-year college degree or higher for entry. In contrast, 87% of remote work jobs typically require a two-year degree or higher.
While Blacks account for 12.7% of all workers during the first quarter of 2020, just 7.4% of them have jobs with remote work occupations, based on Chmura’s analysis of the BLS’ American Time-Use Survey and the Occupational Information Network, or ONET, the database of occupational information developed under the U.S. Department of Labor, to identify racial and ethnic compositions of occupations that could be performed remotely.
Hispanics are under-represented as well, accounting for 17.3% of all workers during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 9.0% with remote work occupations.
Asians, however, make up 6.5% of the workforce overall, but 13.7% of workers are in remote work occupations.
The data suggested Black and Hispanic workers were under-represented in the remote-work jobs, making them more susceptible to layoff due to business restrictions during the pandemic.
Higher educational attainment is needed to close the unemployment gaps or they will persist in the future.
Christine Chmura is CEO and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics.