Economic Impact: Jobless gaps widen between Black–white workers and Hispanic–white employees during the pandemic

Individuals with more education generally have more job opportunities, with or without the pandemic.

For example, a college educated accountant who is laid off from a textile plant can use those skills in banking or at an engineering firm. In contrast, a high school educated textile knitting and weaving machine setter who is laid off has few alternative industries outside of textiles and apparel where those skills can be transferred.

In Virginia, 39.6% of the population aged 18 and over had a college degree or higher, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. Only 26.3% of Hispanics and 25.2% of Blacks had a college degree or higher compared with 42.0% of whites.

The ability to work remotely has exacerbated the unemployment rate gaps as remote work jobs were less likely to be lost due to the pandemic.

About 35% of all jobs in the first quarter of 2020 were estimated to typically require a two-year college degree or higher for entry. In contrast, 87% of remote work jobs typically require a two-year degree or higher.