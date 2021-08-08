Economic Impact: Sales for back-to-school shopping should be much stronger this year

Global financial services firm Deloitte is even more optimistic, putting the increase at 10.9% based on its survey conducted between May 27 and June 17. Deloitte said total back-to-school spending is estimated at $59.2 billion. Both surveys were conducted before the delta variant spread accelerated. In fact, in early July, the University of Washington COVID-19 model projected national infections to rise to about 150,000 per day at the beginning of October. As of April 3, the University of Washington raised its projection to almost 320,000 for the same timeframe with peak rates of infection occurring mid-August.

As has been the case all year, COVID-19 infections are driving economic forecasts and can put a dent in back-to-school sales if education institutions decide not to hold in-person classes. In addition, supply chain issues, such as shortages of computer chips, can impact the availability and sales of computers and other electronic goods. Inflation, such as the higher cost to fill up a gas tank, may also put a dent in some potential back-to-school sales.

On the positive side, consumers still seem to have plenty in savings from federal stimulus funds and more people continue to find jobs. The savings rate was at 9.4% in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Also, the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in July 2021 from a peak of 14.8% in April 2020.